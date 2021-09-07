Record 202 entries in Orion Festival car show

Mindy Carls

Orion Fall Festival’s car show drew a record 202 entries on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The show was dedicated to the memory of Stan Erdmann. Village President Jim Cooper presented the Mayor’s Choice Award to Erdmann’s son, Kyle Erdmann, for a 1970 Chevy Nova.

Cooper noted Stan Erdmann’s dedication to the Orion community. He volunteered for the car show, owned Triple E Sales and Service and served as Orion High School’s baseball coach.

Peter Corken of Orion won $1,000 from the 50/50 drawing and donated it all to festival officials .

Awards presented by chairman Jim DeBaillie were:

• High school — Daylen DeKeyrel, 1986 Pontiac Fiero.

• Best Chevy — Matt Hines, 1967 Chevy Chevelle.

• Best Truck — Anni Ellis, 1949 GMC pickup.

• Best Street Rod — Donna Downs and Russ Robb, 1932 Hupmobile.

• Best Jeep — Bob Ridell, 1965 Jeep CJ 5.

• Best Mopar — Danny Nylin, 2011 Dodge Charger R/T.

• Best Ford — Craig Fisher, 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone.

• Best of Show — Tim Smith, 1974 Pontiac 350 GTO.