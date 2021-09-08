Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 9, 2006

Dave Robinson, Yogi Wetterow and Greg Thompson mix pulled pork meat with BBQ sauce Sunday morning as Galva Fire Department members cook eight hogs donated for the annual firemen’s hog roast Saturday, Aug. 19 at the fire station. Serving is from 4 to 7 p.m

32 unit elderly housing could open by summer - developers. Construction of Couryeard Estates of Galva - a 32 unit assisted living center - could begin within a month. Land Preparation began Sept. 6 at the site - across the street from the soccer field along the far north end of Northwest Third Avenue - and should be completed in two or three weeks. Construction could be completed by summer.

25 Years Ago

September 11, 1996

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia making way to Bishop Hill. Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will join thousands of other Swedes, and Swedish -Americans this weekend in celebrating the sesquicentennial of Bishop Hill and Swedens great migration to the United States, begun largely by Swedish pietists who founded the prairie utopia of Bishop Hill in 1846.

Swedish free-lance photographer Sifie Nordstrom arrived in Galva last Sunday and began setting up her multi-media art exhibit Monday morning at City Hall. In an event being billed as the Sights and Sounds of Galva, and being sponsored by the Galva Arts Council, Chamber of Commerce and the City, Nordstrom's work will be on display in Galva beginning this Friday and will remain up until Thursday Oct. 24.

50 Years Ago

September 16, 1971

The old Galva Theatre building was purchased by Hagber-Hamlin Post 45, American Legion, Saturday for eventual use as a post home. The building was acquired from Billboard Investments with the Colony Realty handling the transaction.

C of C hunting Yule Tree. Has anyoone got a towering pine tree they would like to get rid of? The Chamber of Commerce plans a community Christmas tree in Veteran's Memorial Park this year.

100 Years Ago

Former convict shot two times at farm owner. E.T. Flack of New Windsor, barely escaped death Sunday afternoon when Millard F. Howard, an ex-convict living in the timber of Flack's farm, became enraged over his landlord's request to leave and fired two shots from a .32 caliber revolver.

Fred C. Dukey, who recently disposed of his dray line to G.E. McClintock, has started a taxi cab line in this city. He has provided a day and night service.

A pretty wedding was solemnized Tuesday afternoon at the Lutheran parsonage in this city when rev. N. E. Kron united Miss Cora Atelia Johnson of Galva and Louis Peter Hansen of Prophetstown, in marriage.