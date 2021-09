Geneseo Girls tennis finish first at UT Invite

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls; Tennis Team took first place in the recent United Township Quad Invite. Teams are awarded one point for every victory and Geneseo finished with 10 points out of 12.

Head Coach Kevin Reed commented, “On a hot day, the girls played cool and relaxed against Sterling, Algonquin Jacobs and host school United Township.”

After graduating 18 seniors, we have a returning number two doubles team back – Annie Turpin and Ali Rapps.

The roster:

No. one singles junior Tara Bomleny; No. two singles, senior Victoria Gray; No. one doubles Annie Turpin and Ali Rapps; No. two doubles, Aubrey Brumbaugh and Danielle Beach.

In addition to Reed, assistant coaches are Kelly VanKerrebroeck, Nellie Bonham and Cody Mighell.

The seniors on the team are Eliza Farley, Victoria Gray, Madison Holevoet, Ali Rapps, Sage Searle, Annie Turpin, Emma Olson, Gloria Hartsock, Ronnie Osborne and Abbi McGee.

The juniors – Tara Bomleny, Chloe Bos, Hope Krohn, Tessa Wilebski, Aubrey Brumbaugh, Taylor Minnaert, Sarah Barrett, Sierra Krueger, Taylor Krueger, Courtney VandeVoorde, Danielle Beach, Kayla Simpson and Josie Sheehan.

Sophomores – Grace Schilling, Olivia Dickey, Mia Kelly, Addison Dykstra, Paige Swain, Brooke Boone, Alyson Ford and Celina Pena.

Freshmen – Ava Sedam, Emilia Schmitt, Addison Snodgrass, Annalise Maxwell, Lillian Taylor, Rachael Roodhouse, Allison Reade, Rachel Thacker, Kale O’Bryan, Erica DeDecker, Emma Skovronski, Jenny Parsons and Callaghan Sheehan.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO (3) - LASALLE-PERU TWP. (2).

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Carlie Miller, LaSalle-Peru Twp. defeated Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, 6-0 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Victoria Gray, Geneseo, defeated Jenisis Greening, LaSalle-Peru, 6-4 and 6-2.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Ava Lannen and Catherine Engels, LaSalle-Peru, defeated Annie Turpin and Ali Rapps, Genesneo, 6-3, 1-6 and 10-7.

-No. 2 – Danielle Beach and Tara Bomleny, Geneseo, defeated Emmie Hachenberger and Izzy Pohar, LaSalle Peru, 7-5 and 6-2.

-No. 3 – Tessa Wilebski and Madison Holevoet, Geneseo, defeated Avery Brovelli and Emma Hocking , LaSalle-Peru, 0-6, 6-1 and 10-4.

RESULTS FROM MOLINE (8) – GENESEO (1)

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Camille Keys, Moline, defeated Annie Turpin, Geneseo, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 2 – Charis Wang, Moline, defeated Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, 6-2, 3-6 and 10-7.

-No. 3 - Sarah Gustafson, Moline, defeated Tara Bomleny, Geneseo, 6-3 and 6-2.

-No. 4 - Danielle Beach, Geneseo, defeated Zayda Graham, Moline, 3-6, 6-2 and 12-10.

-No. 5 - Karenna Zemek, Moline, defeated Ali Rapps, Geneseo, 6-2 and 6-1.

-No. 6 – Dhruvi Sharma, Moline, defeated Tessa Wilebski, Geneseo, 6-2 and 7-5.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Sarah Gustafson and Zayda Graham, Moline, defeated Ali R apps and Annie Turpin, Geneseo.

-No. 2 – Dhruvi Sharma and Karenna Zemek, Moline, defeated Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach, Geneseo, 6-2 and 6-4.

-No. 3 – Charis Wang and Vrati Sharma, Moline, defeated Madison Holevoet and Tessa Wilebski, Geneseo.