Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

September 29, 2006

Varsity football players for Geneseo High School rode on the back of a semi-trailer through town during the 2006 homecoming parade on Sept. 22. The team defeated the Ottawa Pirates 27-7 later that evening.

Geneseo’s Chapter D.N. of the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The local chapter was organized April 16, 1931.

25 Years Ago

September 27, 1996

Geneseo’s oldest business is joining the newest technology-the Geneseo Republic and The Shopper are now on the internet’s World Wide Web. It’s up and running as you read this. It’s an exciting prospect and a little daunting.

Music and fall crafts will be highlights of the Harvest Music Festival Saturday and Sunday. The festival is sponsored by the Band and Choral Boosters and proceeds go towards the school district’s instrumental and vocal music program.

50 Years Ago

September 23, 1971

Last Wednesday evening, members of the Geneseo fire department attended the first in a series of five training sessions under the leadership of Chief Wayne Nelson. Classification of types of fires and their extinguishment was discussed.

The Health Careers Club held a membership tea, Sunday, at the Hammond-Henry Hospital. Members of the Hammond-Henry Nurses Club were on hand to welcome the Health Careers Club and to show them some of facilities of the hospital.

100 Years Ago

September 23, 1921

FREE – For Limited Time Only – Big 50 cent Jar of Wonderful COMBINATION CREAM JONTEEL with the purchase together of one 50 cent box of Face Powder Jonteel and one 50 cent compact of Rogue Jonteel. Three famous beautifiers for the price of two.

Everybody is going to “The Country Fair” at Geneseo, Sept. 30-Oct. 1st at the Big Armory Theatre, Auspices Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion. These two organizations have combined their efforts to present a big variety of entertainments.