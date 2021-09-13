Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriage Licenses
Daniel Joseph Morgan and Tiffanie Marie Ainley both of Kewanee,IL
Kevin Todd Sewell and Cheryl Ann Bishop both of Rock Falls, IL
Ethan Theodore Harrison Davenport, IA and Darci Jo Dietrich Silvis, IL
Nathaniel Phillip Cauwels and Janel Lynn Schaeffer both of Bettendorf, IA
Austin Thomas Hepner and Emily Kathryn Knox both of Orion
Bryan Allen Lincoln North Henderson and Marybeth Smith, New Windsor, IL
Ricky Lee Powell and Bethanee Diane Taylor both of Milan
Dissolutions
No dissolutions this week