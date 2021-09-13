More than 100 compete in Charger Races

Mindy Carls

The Charger Races kicked off the Orion Fall Festival schedule for Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Rock Island Conservation Club on Big Island Road near Milan.

Listed below are the top three overall.

Charger 10-Mile females

Top three — Morgan Meseke, Bettendorf, 1:10.13. Allison Kopp, Osco, 1:20.14. Gina Clark, Davenport, 1:21.45.

Masters — Jessica Dobbeleare, Lynn Center, 1:23.22. Cheryl Bivens, Moline, 1:26.31. Joanna Lochner, Davenport, 1:29.39.

Grand masters — Holly Sparkman, Rock Island, 1:29.48. Tina Rusk, Geneseo, 1:32.37. Sunhee Stopyra, Bettendorf, 1:36.08.

Charger 10-Mile males

Top three — Samuel Long, Rock Island, 58.18. Christian Haydel, Davenport, 1:00.41. Matthew Dibbern, Davenport, 1:03.00.

Masters — David Timmsen, Rock Island, 1:03.37. Cory DeLong, Milan, 1:11.36. Dan Bailey, Riverdale, 1:12.32.

Grand masters — Manuel Gonzalez, Silvis, 1:13.29. Dave Schatteman, New Windsor, 1:13.57. Bob Madison, Rock Island, 1:23.38.

Nicholson 5K females

Top three — Lindsey Houldson, Morrison, 23:15. Eve Reynolds, Walcott, 26:45. Kathryn Elliott, East Moline, 27:11.

Masters — Amy Villarreal, Coal Valley, 28:26. Diane Mattson, Andalusia, 30:37. Kelly Kerres, Taylor Ridge, 31:00.

Grand masters — Peggy Neavor, Davenport, 31:54. Lori McFate, Bettendorf, 33:33. Jo Faris, Davenport, 39:16.

Nicholson 5K males

Top three — Rob Arsenhault, Aledo, 18:24. Martin Daniel, Sherman, 18:37. Brenden Porter, Ballwin, 20:51.

Masters — Dan Arsenhault, Santa Ana, Calif., 22:05. James Bartek, Davenport, 24:35. Michael Tappero, Hampton, 25:54.

Grand masters — Sergio Villarreal, Coal Valley, 28:26. Richard Mattson, Andalusia, 29:05. James Knorr, Milan, 30:13.