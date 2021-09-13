Orion Fall Festival raffle winners drawn

Mindy Carls

Larry D. Anderson and crew sold 500 tickets for the Orion Fall Festival raffle drawing on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the band shell in Central Park.

The sale produced $1,250.

Thirteen prizes valued at $100 each were available. Winners, who did not have to be present to win, were Tim Garrity, Egil Moen, Kevin Hoffman, Daryl Nelson, Dianna DeBaillie, Jess Houseman, Karen Hixson, Bob Surdez, Brian Ossian, DeWayne Taets, Linda Muhleman, Joe Jensen and Parkside Treasure House.

The prizes included a $100 meat bundle from Highland Packing Co., Colona, and $100 VISA cards from BankORION, Belly Up!, Coulter Agency, CSI Insulation, DeBaillie Electric, Myers Plumbing & Heating, Orion IGA, Orion Tire & Repair, Papish Home Improvement, Simplex Truck Lines, Svea Mutual Insurance and West Concrete.