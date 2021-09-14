Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show Sept. 18 & 19

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

The Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 at the Atkinson Township Historical Society building in  Bridge Park, 19030 E 2120 St. (Rock Island Avenue) in Atkinson.  The event is free to the public, and any donations received will go to local Historical Societies in Henry County.

There will be displays of vintage farm equipment, including tractors from all decades.  There are displays of lawn and garden tractors, farm implements, horse drawn machinery, antique motorcycles, and lots of farm related items too numerous to mention. 

A blacksmith will also be giving demonstrations at the event.

Dan Dauw will give a program Saturday on WWI history at 10 AM and again at 11AM. 

The Atkinson group focuses on getting young people interested in collecting farm related items, as well as preserving the history of farming.  The group  also supports local Historical Societies. 

young collectors demonstrate some of the equipment that was used on grandpa's farm back in the day.
A Mack truck like this one may have delivered gasoline or fuel back when grandpa was farming.
An International Farmall might have been the big muscle on the farm.
Vintage motorcycles are available for inspection at the Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show. Just to prove everything has a place on the farm.