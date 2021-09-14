Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show Sept. 18 & 19

The Atkinson Vintage Farm Equipment Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 at the Atkinson Township Historical Society building in Bridge Park, 19030 E 2120 St. (Rock Island Avenue) in Atkinson. The event is free to the public, and any donations received will go to local Historical Societies in Henry County.

There will be displays of vintage farm equipment, including tractors from all decades. There are displays of lawn and garden tractors, farm implements, horse drawn machinery, antique motorcycles, and lots of farm related items too numerous to mention.

A blacksmith will also be giving demonstrations at the event.

Dan Dauw will give a program Saturday on WWI history at 10 AM and again at 11AM.

The Atkinson group focuses on getting young people interested in collecting farm related items, as well as preserving the history of farming. The group also supports local Historical Societies.