Geneseo schools get report card

Geneseo School Board met September 9.

The School Board got the opportunity to see the results of an Ed Direction assessment of the District that was taken in April of 2021. The District schools were assessed in seven areas, and graded as Ineffective, Emerging, Accomplished or Exemplary in terms of having attained the performance levels being measured.

The District attained Accomplished in five of seven of the are areas measured. They reached those levels in regards to "Continuous Improvement", "Culture and Climate", "Governance, Management and Operations", "Family and Community Engagement", and "Student Learning and Development." The areas that need work are "Shared Leadership" and "Educator and Employee Quality", as those were the areas deemed as Emerging.

Ed Direction's Carrie Miller explained that these observations were the product of her people in the classrooms, and the result of 155 interviews, 1700+ surveys, 14 focus groups and observation of more than 2000 students in the classroom. "A fresh lens equals a fresh perspective." said Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh, regarding the outside observations.

Regarding the two areas with the "C" and in need of work, Miller offered the assessors observation. There needs to be more communication between the District and the schools. Brumbaugh mentioned that he felt this was addressed when a position was created and filled for that purpose.

During public remarks two district employees, Julie Allison and Theresa Taets questioned the District's requirement to have employees tested weekly with the nasal test or be vaccinated against Covid. Allison indicated she was prone to serious nosebleeds after the tests. Both women asked if they would be fired if they did not agree to testing, and remained unvaccinated.

Board President, Heather DeBrock stated that "We have to follow state mandates, lest we lose our state funding, accreditation, and IHSA status for our teams."

SRO Officer Tim Stein, also attending as a member of the public, explained it further, "By ignoring the mandates, the Schools will have no sports, no accreditation, our diplomas will not be recognized by other schools. We will lose state funding for Special Ed, and many other programs right now we need. The Governor is serious. We are doing the best we can, and we are stuck. "

Brumbaugh agreed to speak with the two employees personally regarding their concerns.