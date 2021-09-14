Little Miss Orion

Mindy Carls

Little Miss Main Street Aven Nail, who served for two years because the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 pageant, crowned her successor on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the band shell in Central Park.

She crowned Elaina Morgan as Little Miss and Kendall Kosowski as Junior Miss.

Myla Purdy was named Little Miss first runner-up, and Olivia Page as Junior Miss first runner-up.

Zoey Lowman received the Miss Photogenic award.

Emily Weber was the pageant director and the vocalist for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Miss Henry County Fair Katie Noyd served as emcee.

Judges were Ali Preston, with 13 years of pageant experience as a title holder, director and judge; Keyaira Belha, a 2017 judge of the Miss Main Street Orion pageant; and Addison Awbrey, an Orion High School senior who was in pageants for six years.

Earlier on Saturday, contestants had short interviews with the judges. Scores from those interviews were added to the on-stage scores from the afternoon, when the girls appeared on stage one at a time to answer a question from Noyd.

Questions included “What is your favorite movie?” and “What is favorite thing to do in the summer?” among others.