Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 14, 2006

Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street director, awards Dave Johnson, owner of Cambridge Cart Sales, a facade improvement grant in the amount of $500 for refurbishing his business. He had some tuck pointing and relaying of loose brick work done to the south side of his business. The front of the business was redone in 2004 and future plans include concrete work and possibly new windows. The grant program was implemented in 2006 through funding received from the Cambridge Main Street Trivia Pursuit evenings-sponsored-by-the-promotions-committee. Funding for the grant is awarded following the completion of work outlines in the application and approved by the Main Street board. This is the first grant awarded to a downtown business. A second application is being review.

Osco Community Church youths and adults on a missions trip too help with Hurricane Katrina clean-up are Tim Roach, Rosendo Viane, Bill Burklund, Anton Reginald, Tim Perry, Nick Bugos, Seth Reddick, Emilie Padgett, Adrianne Viane, Leonna White, Jennifer Bugos and Bobby Jo Reeves.

The Cambridge Champs 4-H club held at meeting for the month of September 2006. New club officers include Nate Dobbels, president, Trent Fransene, vice president, Austin Dobbels, secretary, Chandra Moats, reporter, Brittany Bainbridge, historian, Clayton Carr, program leader.

Members of the board of directors for the Henry County Children’s Advocacy Center in Cambridge include Terence Patton, past president, Mark Mosbarger, president, Brenda Fowler, Susan Thompson, secretary; and Sue Swisher, treasurer, Scott Smith, Angela Davis and Linda Prosser.

25 Years Ago

September 12, 1996

Josh “Tator” Morey of Cambridge took first place in the East Moline Figure Eight Demolition on Saturday, August 31. Jeff DeShane and Kurt DeShane, both oof Cambridge, placed second and third, respectively. Mr. Morey has taken first place in the competition two years in a row.

Varsity captains for Cambridge High School Lady Vikings volleyball team are captains Shelly Williams, Breanna Shafer and Janet Stevens.

Winners of the 48th annual 4-H and FFA market Steer show have been announced. Grand Champion Steer was shown by Colby Horsley of Galva. Reserve champion was shown by Nicole Horsley of Galva.

Regional Superintendent for Bureau, Henry and Stark Counties Bruce Dennison is announcing the administration of the General Education Development (GED) exams at Black Hawk East Campus, Kewanee of Thursday, September 12.