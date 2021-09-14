Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 14, 2006

The Section Three FFA officers’ team that recently attended the S.T.A.R. conference held at Black Hawk East, Kewanee, They are Kristin DeSutter, reporter; Megan Seys, treasurer; Charlene DeSutter, president; Nathan Dobbels, historian; Evan Youngren, sentinel; Chriis Johnston, secretary; Kevin Blust, vice-president.

Freshman Volleyball members for the 2006-07 are Jerica Johnson, McKenzie Bert, Carine Christal, Aleesha Shawgo, Baillie Hancock, Coach Holly Neuerburg, Kelly Hutton, Jena Malmen, Hillary Taets, Alyssa Zwicker, Morgan Mason, Coach Shelly Hutton.

Sophomore Volleyball team members are Sami Mitton, Coach Holly Neuerbug, Coach Shelly Hutton, Katie LaBelle, Ellen Garrity, Alyssa Ellison, Megan Blumenshein, Janel Cross, Jenna Nelson, Jamie Harrington.

Varsity volleyball members are Hannah Frenell, Jaclyn Johnson, Tori Matzen, Coach Jack Wheeler, Kelsey Zwicker, Brittany Walker, Sarah Frenell, Tiffaany Belton, Alex Maciolek, Kendal Cross, Laura Korth, Abbie Oliver, Robyn Heller.

25 Years Ago

September 12, 1996

Brian Straub, son of Rich and Deb Straub of Orion, built two benches for the sand volleyball courts at Love Park, Orion as an Eagle Scout project. Brian, a sophomore at Orion High School, has been a member of Orion Boy Scout Troop #123 since 1992. Sponsors of the project were Frontier Communications of Orion, the Village of Orion and Great Plains Supply Inc. of Moline.

Orion Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the gift certificate drawing held during the Fall Festival Giveaway held over Labor Day weekend. Winning $10.00 gift certificates were Jim Coe, Bernice Stropes, James Andrae and Chris Nightingale, all of Orion, and Marion Calmer of Alpha. Frank Sievert, Lynn Center and Cindy Gladkin of Orion each received $50.00 certificates, while Debra Taube of Orion, won the grand prize gift certificate of $100.00

Students on the spring dean’s list at the University of Illinois, Champaign included Kim Taber of Andover, Sarah Barnes of Orion, Ellen Rehn of Osco and Mark Pearson, Sarah Ayers, Gina Boens, Joshua Howell. Jennifer Morrell, Kimberly Schmelzer, Katerna Somers and Annika Strombeck, all of Coal Valley.

Megan Oliver and Erica Kabel are among the fifth grade students of Marcia Whitmore who sketch prairie plants east of Orion High School on Friday morning, September 6. The C. R. Hanna students also were catching and tagging monarch butterflies to help researchers track the annual migration to a mountain west of Mexico City, Mexico. Scientists want to know how the monarchs find their winter roost, a place they have never seen before.

50 Years Ago

September 9, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Wm Bass and daughter, Joan, of West Allis, WI were weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Dale McKeag. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Hilbert Stone of Carbon Cliff.

The Never Miss Club met in the home of Mrs. Roland Carlson. Prizes were won by Mrs. Virgil Peer, Mrs. Forrest Kindelsperger and Mrs. Herman Matzen. The next meeting will be a dinner meeting

at O’Melias on September 28.

Mr. and Mrs. Howard Haigh of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Miss Nancy Norton spent Friday in the home of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chase.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bernhardt of Memonie, Michigan spent the weekend in the home of their grandparent, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chase.

100 Years Ago

September 8, 1921

At a called meeting, held at the Commercial Club rooms. Last Friday evening, a big attendance was out to complete the organization of the country club and get into action. The originators of the proposition started out with the theory that 100 signers at $25 each must be secured before any action would be taken, and at the meeting they reported a list of 103 charter members and the greater part of the signers were present at the initial meeting.

The community farm bureaus of Western and Osco townships are to hold their annual picnic next Saturday, September 16, at the New County Club grounds at Edwards Grove, three miles northeast of Orion and a big day of entertainment is being arranged. Not only members of the two organizations of the two organizations are to enjoy the outing, but an invitation is extended to all and especially to the merchants of business men of surrounding villages.

The Orion grade school opened Tuesday with an enrollment of ninety-one. Miss Selma Larson, of Cambridge, is teaching the seventh and eighth grades, with an enrollment of twenty-two; Miss Marvel Walker of Coal Valley, the fifth and sixth grades with thirty-one; Miss Etta

Bailey the third and fourth grades with twenty and Miss Mayme Peterson the first and second grades with eighteen.

Andover defeated Orion Sunday on the Andover grounds 7 to 4.