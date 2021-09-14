Senator Stoller hosts opening of Geneseo office

staff writer

Geneseo, IL - Residents of and around Henry County will now have greater access to state and legislative help thanks to State Senator Win Stoller's (R-Germantown Hills) newly established Geneseo district office, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 14

"I have one of the larger geographic senate districts in the state, which spans as far west as the Mississippi River in Mercer County all the way east into LaSalle County," said Sen. Stoller. "I am beyond excited to establish this new district office in Geneseo. This office will allow my staff and I to provide the the people within and surrounding Henry County with the best possible constituent services in the most convenient way for them."

Sen. Stoller's new office will be housed within the Geneseo City Hall, which is located at 115 South Oakwood Street, IL 61254. Stoller hopes that by having his district office within the Geneseo City Hall, it will be a resource that can help constituents dealing with both local and state issues.

"On behalf of the citizens of Geneseo and the residents of Henry County, I want to extend a sincere welcome to Senator Stoller and his staff to our community," said Geneseo Mayor Sean A. Johnson.

The new office will be staffed by Dawn Tubbs, who has called the Geneseo area her home since 1981. Dawn served as the interim city administrator in 2019 and previously worked for the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.

"Senator Stoller opening a District Office is Geneseo is a welcome legislative resource for our local business community." Said Zack Sullivan, Executive Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce. "The struggles of small businesses in Illinois over the past year and a half have been well documented. Geneseo is experiencing strong economic momentum right now in our region. Senator Stoller recognizes this and is committed to working hard to strengthen businesses in Illinois. The concerns of our local small business community now have a local outlet to share their concerns, and I am confident that Senator Stoller will make sure their concerns are heard in Springfield."

The Geneseo office will be available for in-person constituent services related to state and legislative issues by appointment. Residents seeking an appointment can call (309) 944-3737.