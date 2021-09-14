Village of Atkinson plans to "clean up" with new purchase

Claudia Loucks

The Atkinson Public Works Department will now have its own “heavy duty” pressure washer. At their meeting on Sept. 7, Atkinson Village Board members approved spending $3,595 for a Hotsy Pressure Washer from Hotsy Co., Princeton.

In other business, the board approved an agreement with Matt Wagner of Matt Wagner Consulting, Lena, for maintenance to village streets, including Margaret St. from Washington to Hamilton streets; Main St. from Church to Anna Sts. and Rock Island Ave.

The board also:

-Drafted a draw down to the Economic Development Administration in the amount of $28,000 of grant money for the sanitary sewer extension project on U.S. Route 6. The village previously was awarded the grant for the work.

-Heard a telephone concern from Steve Doubet, Atkinson, regarding the operations of the landfill in Atkinson, and agreed to “follow up” on his concerns.