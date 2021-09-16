Geneseo High announces Homecoming Week activities

Claudia Loucks

Homecoming festivities, with a theme of “A Night in Greece,” will get underway Monday, Sept. 27, at Geneseo High School.

The homecoming court will be announced at a pep rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Bob Reade Football Field, and will include a king and queen, duke and duchess and lord and lady from the senior class and two attendants from each of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes.

The coronation of the homecoming court will take place at the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 2, in the school gym. The court is chosen by an all-school vote.

Events planned by the GHS Student Council include Spirit Week Dress Days, Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, and the Pep Rally on Sept. 30. The homecoming parade will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, starting at Geneseo City Park and traveling north through downtown to the high school.

The Varsity football game will be at 7 p.m. as there is no early game.

SPIRIT WEEK DRESS DAYS – SEPT. 27-OCT. 1.

Monday, Sept. 27 – Jersey Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 – Adam Sandler Day, oversized comfy clothes.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Country vs. Country Club.

Thursday, Sept. 30 - Hawaiian Day.

Friday, Oct. 1 – Spirit Day, Green/White, Team Club Day.