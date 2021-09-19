Accident in Phenix Township with serious injuries

On Friday September 17, District 7 Illinois State Police investigated a two vehicle accident that occurred at 3:15 PM at Henry County Road 1 northbound near 2980th Ave, in Henry County.

A 1999 Honda Accord driven by an 18 year old Geneseo man apparently was driving southbound on Henry County Road 1 near 2980th Ave. A 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by Dalton Casteel, 29, of Cambridge was northbound as well on Henry County Road 1. The Honda crossed the center line and struck the tractor trailer. The driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Casteel refused medical attention.

The accident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police. No further information is available at this time.