Annawan School Board approves spending plan

Claudia Loucks

At their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 15, school board members approved a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The action came after a public hearing on the spending plan at which no comments were made.

The 2021-2022 spending plan projects expenditures at $5,671,788, up from last year’s $5,457,119, with anticipated revenues of $5,791,616, compared to last year’s figure of $5,480,225.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said, “Annawan continues to be fiscally responsible as we continue to meet the needs of our students while we also continue to monitor state funding.”

This year’s budget reflects anticipated costs in salaries and employee and district health insurance costs.

In other business, the board approved the Annawan FFA Chapter to attend the National FFA Convention from Oct. 27-29 in Indianapolis, Ind. Haley Gruber is the FFA advisor at Annawan High School.

The board also:

-Approved the memorandum of understanding regarding minimum teacher salary for the 2021-2022 school year which Superintendent Nordstrom said mandates a minimum salary for a first year teacher to be $34,576. The Annawan District increased the salaries of the three first-year teachers to meet the State requirement.

-Approved the retirement of Jerry Baele as a school bus driver.

-Approved the hiring of Bradyn Jagers as a substitute custodian.

-Approved the hiring of Jessica Hartman as a school bus driver and cafeteria employee.