Henry County Mental Health Alliance hosts "One Incredible Day"

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week, please join the Henry County Mental Health Alliance for One Incredible Day! Taking place on Sunday, October 3, at College Square Park in Cambridge, this event will introduce Everett the Incredible, a book written by Tom Akers, Superintendent of Cambridge School District #227.

Based upon the book, a play about Everett the Incredible will be presented. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Music will be provided by the “Incredible” Glory Days Garage Band from noon until 4:00 pm.

The Cambridge FFA will have food available for purchase. Bring your children to meet the animals in the petting zoo, along with a number of other activities.

“This is a family event,” said Beth Looney, Chairperson of the Henry County Mental Health Alliance. “Bring your lawn chairs and plan to spend the afternoon listening to great music and learning how to be incredible. Because you are!”

The Henry County Mental Health Alliance is a not-for -profit community-based organization established to provide advocacy, education, support, mental health/illness awareness, and suicide prevention outreach. The Alliance meets the last Monday of every month at 10:00 am at St Luke in Kewanee. All are welcome. For more information contact Beth Looney at beth.a.looney@osfhealthcare.org.