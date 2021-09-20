Old Settlers Parade in Bishop Hill

Carol Townsend

The Old Settlers parade was held Saturday September 11t in Bishop Hill. The Old Settlers’ Association were celebrating the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Colony and the 125th anniversary of the Old Settlers’ Association.

The parade was led by Bishop Hills First fire truck a 1929 Chevy. The Galva American Legion followed. The parade stopped in front of the Steeple Building.

Aric Burhorn sang the National Anthem with announcer Randy Anderson mentioning the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Hill Fire Department, Stark County Ambulance and American Legion and the all veterans, medical personnel the 911 dispatchers. A moment of silence was given to honor the 20th anniversary of 9-11. A prayer was given by Rev Dan Wright.

Following the parade, the Old Settlers’ held their traditional meal at Colony School with a chicken casserole to go. The group served just under 200 meals.

A concert was held in the park at 1 p.m. and a program at 2 p.m.