Old Settlers Parade in Bishop Hill

Carol Townsend

The  Old Settlers parade was held  Saturday September 11t in Bishop Hill.  The Old Settlers’ Association were celebrating  the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Colony and the 125th anniversary of the Old Settlers’ Association.

The parade was led by Bishop Hills First fire truck a 1929 Chevy. The Galva American Legion followed. The parade stopped in front of the Steeple Building.

Aric Burhorn sang the National Anthem with announcer Randy Anderson mentioning the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Hill Fire Department, Stark County Ambulance and  American Legion and the all veterans, medical personnel the 911 dispatchers. A moment of silence was given to honor the  20th anniversary of 9-11. A prayer was given by Rev Dan Wright.

Following the parade, the Old Settlers’ held their traditional meal at Colony School with a chicken casserole to go.  The group served just under 200 meals.

A concert was held in the park at 1 p.m. and a program at 2 p.m.

Pictured in the blue car was the grand marshalls- Wilbur and Marilyn Nelson of rural Bishop Hill.
The Prairie Arts float depicts various forms of domestic arts in action during the Old Settlers Parade in Bishop Hill
Floats in the Old Settlers Parade depicted life during the last 175 years in Bishop Hill