First Annual Olof Krans Art Festival

Carol Townsend

Pictured is Megan Rice of Galva who was one of the dealers at the first Olof Krans Art Festival in downtown Galva Saturday. The festival was held in Veterans Park.

There were several dealers selling crafts, crafts for kids, food, face painting, baked goods and a display of artwork at the Galva Arts Council. The Galva Historical Society sold Painter Krans books as well as Galva Historical items.

The Galva Arts Council plans to have this event every year and it was funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.