Galva School Board hears teachers concerns

Carol Townsend

Eight members of Rachel Wigant’s first grade class led the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday night school board meeting.

The board approved the fiscal year budget 2022 which is a $250,123 deficit budget. The revenue is $7,151,727 and the expenses are $7,401,850.

The board held a budget hearing at the beginning of the meeting and there was no public comment.

The district enrollment is 270 in the elementary school, 79 junior high and 138 in high school. Superintendent Joe Becker said this is down 3 students from last year.

The Galva Teachers Association’s President Amanda Norway spoke and told the board that the teachers feel like “We are drowning.”

She said that this is a worse year than last year. She said that many teachers are “burnt out and it is only September.”

Students are absent, some are on remote and teachers feel they are taking too much work home and don’t have time for their families.

The board approved for graduation date of May 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. The board also approved for 2 seniors to be able to graduate in December.

The board approved for Superintendent Becker to apply for a School Maintenance Grant fiscal year 2022 up to $50,000 with matching funds.

The high school band was granted permission to participate in the Festival of Trees in Davenport, Iowa.

The following personnel items were unanimously approved:

*Jessica Richards a Elementary Library Clerk

*Corey Tavares as High School Library Clerk

*Cecil Duffy as volunteer assistant football coach

*Dustin Weber and Brooke Jackson volunteer assistant JH softball coaches

*Amanda Norway and Toni Pickard as HS Scholastic Bowl Coaches

The board approved Mandy Girkin as a cook in the High School with board members Brittany Boston, Laura Burke, Kaleena Conrad, John VanDeVelde Eric Bates and Andrew Larson casting the yes votes and Mike Clucas casting a no vote.