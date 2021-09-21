Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 21, 2006

Homecoming court members for 2006 are Marisa Nelson, Beky Borkgren, Holli DeGroot, Anna Evert, Jennie Gleasoon, and king candidates are Justin Gleason, Eric Leander, Zack Seabloom, Casey Happach and Kyle Morey. The court will be announced at the bonfire Thursday, Sept 28, at the Cambridge High School football field.

Cat White of Cambridge was presented with a mum for winning the residential scarecrow contest with her painted scarecrow display during the Cambridge Main Street Garden Walk and Scarecrow contest, Sunday, September 17. BankORION, Cambridge branch, won the business scarecrow contest. White’s residential display.

The CHS golf team picked up consecutive wins this week when they defeated visiting Princeville 185-217 on September 11 and visiting Stark County 185-197 on Wednesday September 13. Senior Sean Clark was medalist against Princeville with a round of 44 on the Valley View front nine.

Members of the Cambridge fifth and sixth grade football team played the Kewanee Crush Saturday, September 16, at the Viking Bowl. They won the game 20-8.

25 Years Ago

September 19, 1996

Cambridge Garden Club members and their guests will hold a family potluck supper on Monday, September 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hand Park picnic shelter, Cambridge. Those attending should bring a covered dish and table service. A plant exchange is also planned for those interested in participating.

The Every Other Month Book Club will celebrate its fourth anniversary during a meeting Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. in the Cambridge Library basement. Patrice Morey will lead with the book “The Guardian Angel” by Sarah Parecisky. Ruth Frisk will present novel prize winner books. Refreshments will be served by Carol Kappelman and Harriett Neumann.

Section 3 FFA officers attended the Section Team Activities and Responsibilities (S.T.A.R.) Conference on Tuesday, September 3. The officers are Reporter Molly Dwyer of Geneseo, Secretary Kayleen Martin of Kewanee, Treasurer Bucky Medley of Cambridge, President Michelle Gale of Galva and Sentinel Mandi Ashley of Kewanee, Vice President Kurt Maertens of Cambridge.

Varsity Lady Viking Breanna Shafer, center, was voted to the all- tournament team by opposing coaches at the Kewanee Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, September 14.

50 Years Ago

September 16, 1971

The Friendship Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, September 16, in the home of Mrs. Luther Wislander with Melvin Magerkurth and Mrs. Robert Rishel as assisting hostess.

The Cambridge high school varsity football squad is comprised of the following players. Dave Matheny, Dennis Johnson, John Lund, Paul Berry, Mike Maertens, Dave Nelson, Mark DeKezel, Dave Dobbels, Mitch Vincent, Ricky Franck, Bryan Reppert, Bob Stach, Marv Morey,

Dennis Robinson, Ron Morey, Gary Stach, John Lange, Mike Krumtinger, Mike Hall, Paul Hultgren, Ken Allison, Head coach Carl Goff and his assistant is Ray Fuhr.

Winners in the handicap tournament Wednesday, September 8, at Valley View include, Mrs. Donovan Anderson, Class B; Mrs. Wilbur Reilly, Class A; and Mrs. John Franklin, Class C. Blind bogey winners were Mrs. Richard Dybdal, Class A; Mrs. Robert Gustafson, Class B; Mrs. Boyd Wheatley and Mrs. Donald Mungerson, tie for Class C; and Mrs. John Reed, Class D.

100 Years Ago

September 15, 1921

George Edwards spent Sunday with his relatives and friends in Kewanee.

Mrs. H. C., Mt. Joy spent the latter part of the week with friends in Elgin.

Mrs. Mary Brogbammer spent Monday in Rock Island and Davenport.

The Cambridge Livestock Association shipped three carloads of hogs to Chicago Monday.