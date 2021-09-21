Looking Back Galva

15 Years Ago

September 20, 2006

Seniors Whitney Thompson and Ian Wexell were crowned Queen and King,

15 Years Ago

September 20, 2006

Seniors Whitney Thompson and Ian Wexell were crowned Queen and King, respectively, at Thursday’s coronation. They’re seen awaiting Friday’s parade.

Kindergarteners Elizabeth Whitford and Parker Taylor served as crown bearers for Galva High School homecoming activities last week. They’re seen before greeting the public while riding in Friday’s parade.

Community State Bank Vice President Ernie Benecke receives a retirement gift from CSB President Kevin Yepsen. Benecke will end a 36 year career in banking on September 30.

Doug Currier, Director of Development for Peterson Health Care and Galva Mayor Don Hagaman stand September 19 near a sketch of the new Courtyard Estates of Galva-a 32 unit assisted living center being built by Petersen in Galva. Currier attended Tuesday night’s Galva City Council meeting to present the sketch for the center.

25 Years Ago

September 18, 1996

These ROWVA High School students are members of the 196 home coming court. They are Jenny Stiers, Jeff Dickey, freshman, Tera Dennus, John Wikoff, sophomores, Katie Olson, Brian Caslin, juniors, Doug Nelson, Kris McCormick, Luke Rylander. Constance Hoyle, Vic VanUnnik and Letitia Brown, all senior king and queen candidates.

Galva FFA Chapter members Michelle Gale was among the members of the Section 3 officer team that participated in the first ever District 1 Section Team Activities and Responsibilities

(S.T.A.R.) Conference held September 3at Wyffels Hybrids, Atkinson. She is president of Section 3.

Other officers attending were Kurt Maertens, vice president, Cambridge; Molly Dwyer, reporter, Geneseo; Kayleen Martin, secretary, Kewanee; Bucky Medley, treasurer, Cambridge; and Mandi Ashley, sentinel, Kewanee.

Galva resident Arlene Green visited Galva Elementary School last Thursday afternoon to teach the fifth graders some Swedish language.

50 Years Ago

September 16, 1971

The old Galva Theatre building was purchased by the Hagberg-Hamlin Post 45, American Legion, Saturday for eventual use as a post home.

Two new directors were elected at the annual Lake Calhoun membership meeting in the lakeside clubhouse, Tuesday night. The new directors elected were James W. Anderson and John Turner, Jack Hathaway, Galva, John Clover and Merlyn Kidd.

Vicky Stroud was elected president of the Henry County Rough Riders at s meeting held Monday might in the Extension building.

Other officers elected are Barb Doss, vice president; Tracey Stambaugh, treasurer; Roy Ball and Fell Brodd, federation officers.

100 Years Ago

September 22, 1921

Many tried, but few were successful in guessing slogans of the various business men represented on page four of last week’s issue of The News as was expected, the more highly advertised slogans were easily guessed by the readers. Miss Sophia Burt was the winner of the first prize, $5, while Mrs. Ed Kran won second prize, $3. Little Edward Larson, a 12 year old boy, proved he was very observing by winning third prize, $2.

Records disclose that during the past three months lightning struck five buildings in Galva and the surrounding territory without causing a fire. This is considered unusual in local insurance circles.

In the wake of a long string of success at other fairs in this section of the state, the Scotch Shorthorn cattle exhibit owned by Yocum & Kewish, of this city, won 20 prizes at the Cambridge fair this week. The awards follow Grand champion bull, grand champion cow; two junior championships; one senior championship; ten first prizes; five second prizes “Stamps Emblem” was the champion bull in the Shorthorn class and “Queen Victoria” the champion ow. Both animals are owned by Yocum & Kewish.

Winners of the Boy and Girl Scout photo name contest recently conducted by The News, were announced this morning. First prize was won by Robert Cowell, second by Adelade Moore, and third by Clarence Amenoff. The prizes were: First, $1; second, 50 cents; third 25 cents. The winners will be awarded their prizes when they call at The New Office.

