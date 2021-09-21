Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

October 6, 2006

Neal Stebbins was an active child, recalled his mother, Karen Johnson. So Johnson, and her husband, Bob Johnson, decided to honor Stebbins by naming the public park in Prairie View subdivision in his honor.

Geneseo Rotary officials have announced the availability of an all-expense paid learning and travel opportunity for young professionals, through participation in Rotary International’s Group Study Exchange Program.

25 Years Ago

October 4, 1996

Geneseo Theatre will continue. The Geneseo Community Park District board unanimously approved the theatre lease with Central Trust and Savings Bank which owns the theatre building.

The second annual Hikemabika Fest for the Hennepin Canal will be held this weekend. The annual fest is designed to celebrate the historic Hennepin Canal and the plans to include the canal in the Grand Illinois Trail.

50 Years Ago

September 30, 1971

The apparent low bid of $1,840 for construction of a 22 x 24 feet garage of the city landfill site submitted by Bullock, Inc. was accepted by the Geneseo City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

The cast for the fall musical, “Kiss Me Kate” at the J D Darnall senior high school has been selected by Miss Barbara Bristol and William Zanton, co-producers of the musical.

100 Years Ago

September 30, 1921

Geneseo High School won its first game of the season last Saturday afternoon from Aledo High School by a 19-0 score.

Beautiful, New Flex-a-Tile Housetops. Durable, Economical, Easy to Apply. Asphalt shingles on rolls answer your questions about what to buy for your new roof, for reroofing the old building, or to lay right over the old shingles.