Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

September 21, 2006

At ll:16 a.m. the buses passed the McDonald’s in Milan. Families waiting for about 48 soldiers in the Second Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery, sent up a cheer. They would have to endure only a few more minutes before they could welcome their soldiers home from almost a year’s service at Camp Navistar in Kuwait.

Homecoming queen candidates are Nina Pysson, Kendal Cross and Kelly Ziegenhorn. King candidates are Michael Tuttle, Bryce Thomsen ad Adam Pierce.

Buzzing by at 60 miles an hour, drivers might be excused if they imagine they have seen buffalo in rural Osco, but the buffalo are real enough. Steve and Karla Carlson began building their herd in January, 2005. They pastured the buffalo northwest of Cambridge until moving them to the home place between Osco and Orion n last spring.

Orion-Sherrard’s varsity soccer team got a goal from Noah Wikle for the win.

September 19, 1996

Carolyn Rusk won the quilt raffled by the GFWC/Orion Woman’s Club during Orion Fall Festival on Sunday, September 1. Presenting the quilt to her last week is Sharon Schnowske, who said the club raised $1,325 for scholarships and charitable projects.

Orion High School’s flag line performed in new uniforms at the varsity

Football game against Farmington on Friday evening, September 13. They include Jamie Lynn Stickle, co-captains Nancy Armstrong, Allison Heimbeck, Joyce Coyne, Jessica Wigant, Dawn Edmunds, Valarie Jefferson, Jennifer Reedy, Heather Nice, Erin Linden and Kristen Fisher.

A girl and boy from each grade have been chosen to help new students adjust to Orion Middle School. They are Jeff Carey, Lindsay Calhoun, Jenna Wright, Nick Rodriquez, Jilliane Daniel and Brandon Cooper. They will introduce new students to their classmates, eat lunch with them and answer questions.

Orion High School graduate Amie Schroeder was named Player of the Week in the Iowan Conference for her play on the volleyball squad at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.

50 Years Ago

September 16, 1971

Officers for the fall term of Orion Assembly for Girls were elected at a stated meeting held Monday evening. Serving the stations will be Linda Sheesley, worth advisor; Karen Schumm, worthy associate advisor; Valerie Doty, Charity; Gloria Myers, Hope and Joyce Carlson, Faith.

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Kelsall entertained thirty relatives at a potluck dinner Labor Day. Guests were present from Des Moines, Iowa City, Iowa, Libertyville, Rolling Meadows, Peoria, Cambridge, Sherrard and Orion.

Douglas Anderson is spending a leave here in the home of his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Wayne Anderson and after the leave will be sent to Korea for a tour of duty.

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Krahling of Morton, IL, were visitors in the Ray Rhodenbaugh home Sunday afternoon.

100 Years Ago

September 15, 1921

On account of rain the picnic to have been given by the Orion and Osco community farm bureaus at the new country club grounds at Edwards grove past Saturday, was postponed until Saturday of this week.

The Andover baseball will hold a tournament two days, beginning Saturday and ending Sunday. Four clubs are entered, Osco Orion and Woodhull and Andover.

At Sherrard on Sunday the Orion Ball tea had the locals beat 6 to 1 in the eighth inning and then lost the game by a score of 9 to 6.

Mr. and Mrs. John Gustafson, Jr. and son Clayton, of Galesburg, spent Saturday and Sunday with relatives here.