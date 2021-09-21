September is Senior month at Geneseo Community Center

Claudia Loucks

September is for seniors!...The month of September is recognized as Senior Citizen Month by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Citizens (NISC).

Information received from the Geneseo Park District states that Multigenerational/Intergenerational Senior/Active Adult Centers are on the rise and the Geneseo Park District is excited to be part of this movement.

Information from the Park District states: “Geneseo is fortunate to have an established group of seniors that have enjoyed the services offered by the disbanded Geneseo Senior Citizen Group that previously rented space located in the Geneseo Community Center. Geneseo also has a new generation of active adults looking to redefine retirement and re-imagine how we age.”

Covid-19 temporarily redirected the Geneseo Park District’s efforts to serve as a community hub for older adults, but as restrictions are lifted, the Park District is starting to reconnect Seniors/Active Adults with the indispensable services to empower them to holistically age and make mind, body and community connections.

The Geneseo Park District Foundation has money earmarked for Senior/Active Adult programming, and with those funds the Geneseo Park District is now offering a packed combination of free or low cost, fun and engaging programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help the Senior/Active Adult community stay healthy, independent, foster purpose, prevent isolation, and promote mental health.

As a multiuse facility the Park District is able to offer a wide variety of programs and services. The Park District will offer a free matinee at the Central Theater on the second Wednesday of the month; Thursday morning coffee and snacks, Walking Club on Wednesday mornings, several land fitness classes and one weekly water fitness class in the Indoor Pool on a rotating basis each month.

A crowd favorite is Bingo played the first and third Thursdays of the month. Fridays are Game Day with games such as Left-Right-Center, Uno, Skip-Bo and many others.

The Park District is partnering with Hammond-Henry Hospital to offer a free luncheon with speakers on the third Wednesday of each month. The Park District also is working to provide health screening such as blood pressure checks and is accepting ideas for other programs that might be of interest to the community.

For more information, call the Community Center at 309-944-5695, pick up the full Active Adult/Senior calendar at the Community Center or visit www.GeneseoParkDistrict.org.