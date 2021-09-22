Galva Homecoming Week September 27 - October 2

Carol Townsend

The 2021 Galva High School homecoming court has been selected.

Freshman attendants are: Lily Wigant and Cameron O’Brien

Sophmore attendants: Jennaca Serres and John Bersell

Junior-Alexis Spivey and Jaxson Meier

Senior attendants-Taylor Burke, Jenna Suddeth, Savannah Platt, Josh Dunn, David Mock, Blaize Ballard and Cayden Morse.

(There was a tie for senior boy attendant)

Galva High School will have homecoming actviites September 22-28.

Monday-Boys volleyball in the gym

Tuesday-Powder puff football on the field

The cononation of the homecoming king and queen will be at 7 p.m. with pep rally and bonfire

Wednesday-The students will have dodgeball/olympics in the gym

Thursday – The students will have skits in the gym

The activities will be held in the gym each day at 2:20 p.m.

Dress up days will be held each day during homecoming week for the students.

The homecoming parade will be held Friday at 2 p.m.

The homecoming game will be held Saturday, October 2nd at Galva High School against West Central at noon.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday night at Galva High School at 8 p.m.