Galva Homecoming Week September 27 - October 2
The 2021 Galva High School homecoming court has been selected.
Freshman attendants are: Lily Wigant and Cameron O’Brien
Sophmore attendants: Jennaca Serres and John Bersell
Junior-Alexis Spivey and Jaxson Meier
Senior attendants-Taylor Burke, Jenna Suddeth, Savannah Platt, Josh Dunn, David Mock, Blaize Ballard and Cayden Morse.
(There was a tie for senior boy attendant)
Galva High School will have homecoming actviites September 22-28.
Monday-Boys volleyball in the gym
Tuesday-Powder puff football on the field
The cononation of the homecoming king and queen will be at 7 p.m. with pep rally and bonfire
Wednesday-The students will have dodgeball/olympics in the gym
Thursday – The students will have skits in the gym
The activities will be held in the gym each day at 2:20 p.m.
Dress up days will be held each day during homecoming week for the students.
The homecoming parade will be held Friday at 2 p.m.
The homecoming game will be held Saturday, October 2nd at Galva High School against West Central at noon.
The homecoming dance will be held Saturday night at Galva High School at 8 p.m.