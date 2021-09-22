News Briefs

staff writer

The Kewanee Area United Way is taking registrations for the Halloween Hustle 5K.

*5k race begins at 10am at the Flemish American Club, 313 N Burr Blvd, Kewanee

*5k Route: Out and back spooky course with a few hills

*Ages 10-17 must register and be accompanied by a registered adult; registered adults 18 and over may bring children 9 and younger at no cost (families welcome!) *Trophies for top 3 female and male finishers, plus scariest, cutest, and funniest costume, and best family/group costume.

*Cost: includes a chip-timed course and a short-sleeve shirt if registered by 10/15 $20 by 9/15 $25 by 10/1 $30 by 10/15 $35 by 10/29

*Register at www.RunSignUp.com *Contact Kewanee Area United Way at (309) 761-8447 to volunteer at the event!

*Strollers and costumes with wheels welcome; please start at the back

55+ Rolle Bolle at Moose Hall in Geneseo

Saturday September 25, sign in starts at 9, with competition beginning at 9:30. Three games for points, with draws for partners every round. Cash prizes, trophies, and bar will be open. For information, call Roy DePauw, 309-944-7342.

Henry County Republicans to meet

Monday, September 27 - Meeting of Henry County Republicans at 6:30 pm at Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West Street in Cambridge. Meeting topics will include review of state legislative and county board maps, review of summer activities, election event calendar for 2022 and other items of interest. Everyone who supports the Republican Party and conservative views in welcome to attend.

Galva's Wiley Park to have Concert

Heartland Connections will present a free concert at Galva’s Wiley Park stage on Sunday, September 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The weRecalled is a contemporary Christian group for a night of song and worship. Bring your lawn chairs.

US Cellular offers fundraising opportunity

Geneseo, Ill. (Sept. 13, 2021) – As students come back to in-person classes and learning, athletic teams, afterschool STEM programs and organizations are looking for ways to continue their respective programming. Funding for these activities is usually supplemented through in-person opportunities, such as selling candy bars or washing cars, but with COVID-19 cases rising in some parts of the country, socially distant fundraising options are becoming more practical and safe solutions.

UScellular’s Community Connections program provides a virtual way for K-12 groups to raise up to $1,000, whether they need STEM equipment, fresh uniforms or new instruments for the school band. Organizers can register their group at communityconnections.uscellular.com to start earning sponsorship support online.

Once registered, local non-profit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following UScellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization – up to $1,000 – and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

For more information and to view the official rules, please go to communityconnections.uscellular.com.

Geneseo Art "Pub Crawl"

The Geneseo Art League is having an “Arty Pub Crawl” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

According to Jodi Haars, League president, “No art skills required, just a fun night out with a purpose…This time we have chosen a project that’s easier than paint by-number, and there will be an artist in each pub to help participants. It’s a simple and season-appropriate 8x10 acrylic painting.”

Supplies will be provided and registration can be made at geneseoartleague@icloud.com or leave a message at 309-944-4402. Cost is $35 for each person.

The Arty Pub Crawl will begin at the Art League Gallery, 125 North State St. between 5 and 6:30 p.m., then to Raelyn’s and Barney’s.