State Street Market in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors.

The 2021 event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more.

More than 60 vendors and mobile boutiques will be set up on State Street in the downtown area featuring vintage, handmade and handpicked goods from the Midwest area.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, encourages residents and visitors to “Make a day of it. Enjoy excellent shopping and dining city-wide all day long. This year there will be many past market vendors returning alongside some new names setting up for their very first market…This is a great day to make Geneseo a shopping and dining destination.”

There will be live music at the center of State Street Market with local favorite Lewis Knudsen performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “Sarah & The Underground” from Peoria taking the hayrack stage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for their first appearance at Geneseo’s State Street Market.

Food trucks will be available at numerous locations in the downtown area and picnic tables will be situated for a safe and fun outdoor dining experience.

For more information about the 2021 event, visit State Street Market on Face book and Instagram: @statestreetmarketgeneseo #statestreetmarketgeneseo, or call the Chamber office at 309-9443-2686.