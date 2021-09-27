Henry County Tax Sale taking sealed bids

staff writer

Henry County as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2017 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee will now offer for sale the real estate obtained, to the public. They will offer approximately 36 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Henry County Treasurer's Office, located in the Henry County Courthouse, 307 W. Center Street, Cambridge, Illinois 61238 no later than the close of business on October 22, 2021.

The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The County, as Trustee, hopes that those new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid.

The required minimum bid is just $808.00 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before October 22, 2021. Complete bidder's packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Henry County Treasurer's Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com .

For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Henry County Tax Agent's Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit us at www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.