Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 5, 2006

The Cambridge FFA float, Blow Away The Geese, won first place in the most appropriate to theme division of the Cambridge Homecoming Parade on Saturday. King Kyle Morey and Queen Holli DeGrott reigned over the celebration.

Orion Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of BankORION plans to acquire The State Bank of Annawan through an agreement with the Annawan bank’s parent company, First Mid-America Bancorp, Inc.

The Social Hour Club will have their first meeting of the 2006-2007 season at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, in the home of Jeanette Ross. Readers for the meeting will be Bonnie Wiley and Barbara Wigant.

25 Years Ago

October 3, 1996

Eric Hanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert I. Hanson of Cambridge, is serving as head resident at Monmouth College for the 1996-97 academic year.

Kathleen Burfield and Patrick Burfield tried on their scarecrow outfits in preparation of the Fall Review Scarecrow Alley to be held Saturday, October 5 at the Cambridge United Methodist

Church. In addition to the Scarecrow Alley, the event will include a Gourmet Shop, indoor craft show, Swedish bakery and Heritage tea room. They are the children of Tim and LuAnn Burfield.

State Representative Don Moffitt, receives the Friend of Agriculture award from Activator Chairman Myron Stackhouse. Rep. Mofitt voted with Illinois Farm Bureau 96.88 percent of the time in the last legislative session. Activator is a political involvement fund that supports candidates for the State House and the State Senate.

50 Years Ago

September 20, 1971

Roy F. Jennings is shown here in the store he operated on East Street more than 60 years ago. Although he was a large man, above average weight and weighing more than 300 pounds, he did not compare in size with his father, John J. Jennings, Burns township farmer who was a Civil War veteran and was known throughout the state. He weighed 470 pounds and was 6 feet 4 inches deep had to be made specially for his remains. Ten pallbearers were required to carry the casket to the grave in Rosedale. As a color bearer in the 112th Illinois Volunteers, he took part in many of the Union’s hardest battles for three years.

Gov. Richard Ogilvie named Charles G. Bloomberg named Charles G. Bloomberg, formerly of Lynn Center, assistant director of agriculture.

Cambridge Troup 166 Girl Scouts elected patrol leaders during a recent meeting, including Toni Vermost, Chris Kappleman and Chris Hall. Assistant leaders are Nancy Everett and Lori Stahl. The treasurer is Wendy Kreger.

100 Years Ago

September 29, 1921

County Supt. James Bond left Monday morning for Peoria where he went to attend a meeting.

Mrs. Dan Cookes and son arrived last Wednesday evening for a visit with their friends and relatives in Cambridge.

Dr. Geo Perkins, the eye specialist, will be in Cambridge the 1st of every month. Leave orders with Miss Raynor.

The Eiska Club will be entertained at the home of Mrs. George E. Anderson on West Center St. on Wednesday afternoon, October 5th.