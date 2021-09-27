Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 4, 2006

The Galva Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the new leaders of the Galva First Child Care Center by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the center on Friday. Chamber members are Ron Rikenberger, Max Harris and Brandy Funnke; Kids First board member Carrie Titus, director Lois Vigor, employee Heather Fox and board member Miriam Mock; Chamber members Pat Gregory and Diane Nelson. Some of the children who attend Kids First are also seen. The center is operated by a local nonprofit group which obtained the center from the YMCA of Kewanee in the spring. The center is located at the corner of Northwest Fourth Ave and Northwest fourth Street. First employee Rachel Mallery and board member Vicki Conner.

Trent Williams of Galva, assisted by his sister, Ashleigh, and grandfather, Bob Palmer, also of Galva showed the reserve grand champion pair of barrows at the Hog Capital Barrow Show held at Black Hawk East College on August 30.

25 Years Ago

October 9, 1996

People began showing up an hour early last Saturday at Community State Bank’s open house in Galva. The open house was held at the new bank building on Route 34 East in celebration of the completion of the new structure and surrounding land.

Ruhl and Ruhl realtor Margo Clark and Galva City Administrator B.J. Cornwall look at the blueprints for the new Galva subdivision. The 17 plots of land were purchased on October 1 by Ron Swenson Construction with building to begin soon.

A ribbon cutting took place at the newly opened Miller Auto Body and Repair shop in Galva last Thursday afternoon. Present were owners Dave and Rob Miller and Chamber of Commerce members Ron Rinkenberger, Wayne Krieg and Bill Frymire.

50 Years Ago

September 23, 1971

Over 100 balloons ascended into the air from the Assembly of God Church recently marking the Rally Day event,, which is the beginning of the drive to enlarge the Sunday school. It also started the fall enlargement campaign “Be My Guest”.

Mrs. Larry Walwer of Camarillo, California, spent a few weeks with her parents and family, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Huffman of rural Galva.

Chief of Police Charles Wheelinghouse, who is serving as president of the Illinois Police Association, Inc. has been invited as an honored guest to the annual police luncheon, a feature of the seventh annual Chicago Law Enforcement Week.

100 Years Ago

September 29, 1921

Extensive improvements are being made at the local Rock Island depot. A force of men is at work painting the station house and the material for a new asphalt crossing has been unloaded along the tracks east of Exchange Street. Just when the work of putting in the new crossing will begin is not known, but it is believed the job will be started within the next few weeks.

Work was started last Friday to rebuild the barn on the E.T. Collinson farm, seven miles southwest of this city, which was destroyed by two weeks ago. The blaze was started by a bolt of lightning.

Moonshine liquor landed William Morton and Theodore Manthe in the city jail Sunday night. They were arrested by Policeman Magistrate F. O, Noorling the next morning.