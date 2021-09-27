Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Oct. 6. 2006

Caleb Craterfield, and his twin brother Caine, are learning football basic from their grandfather, Jim VanOpdorp, a long-time Green Machine fan. The 16-month-old twins are the sons of Mollye VanOpdorp and Jim Craterfield.

Nova Singers will present their fall concert, “Music, Mirth, and Mischief” Oct. 14 in Kresge Recital Hall in Knox College.

25 Years Ago

Oct. 4, 1996

The Geneseo Historical Association is conducting a building fund drive to assist in its purchase of a permanent home for the historical museum. On the eve of its silver anniversary in 1977, the association is purchasing the first permanent home for its highly regarded museum.

Scarecrow Contest. This fall is a Chamber of Commerce scarecrow decorating contest. Entries are to be in place by Monday, Oct. 21 for judging.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 30, 1971

Mrs. Thomas Happel of 210 S Center st, graduated with the 60th class of Sterling School of Cosmetology. She received a first-place award in hairstyling.

Mr. and Mrs. Albert Francque and Mr. and Mr. Frank Bassier were announced as co-chairmen of the annual parish bazaar to be held Sunday, Nov. 14, in the church parlors at St. Malachys.

100 Years Ago

Sept. 30, 1921

If you have bad tonsils, see me. E.C. Davis, chiropractor. Over the post office.

Remember the sale of Hamann real estate on Saturday at First National Bank corner.

For sale-household furniture-Would like to have it disposed by Oct. 10-223 E Pearl st.