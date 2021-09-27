Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 5, 2006

The junior class at Orion High School placed first in the float contest with this entry in the Homecoming parade on Thursday, September 28.

Orion High School crowned it Homecoming King and Queen on Thursday, September 28They are Kendal Cross and King Bryce Thomsen. Also in the court are seniors Nina Pysson and Kelly Ziegenhorn, 2005 Queen Shannon Welborn crown bearer Rylee Wells, 2005 King Eddie Zurcher, crown bearer Kobe Perry and seniors Michael Tuttle and Adam Pierce.

Orion High School teacher Jeff Padgett visits with the grand marshals, Ben Ahring and Don Frakes before the Homecoming parade on Thursday, September 28. While employed as the Orion superintendent from 1972 to 1990. Frakes hired both Padgett and Ahring to teach at OHS. He said they were two teachers he did not regret hiring.

Daniel Cline of Orion received the Eagle Scout award on Sunday, October 2, at Orion United Methodist Church. He is flanked by his parents Mary and Rick Cline.

25 Years Ago

October 3, 1996

Robert Newman of Orion and nine other drivers for Decker Truck Line, Inc. were recognized in September for having an accident free record during the previous 12 months. The drivers received a safety from the company, a carrier in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The Orion Women’s Club will have a dessert luncheon at the meeting on Friday, October 11, 1996. The meeting will be held at Orion Methodist Church starting at 1 p.m. Hostess are Dorothy Garrity and Adelia Sottos. Connie Adolphson helped celebrate Federation Day. An executive board meeting will proceed the regular meeting at 12:30.

King Brandon Youngberg and Queen Jamie Washburn were chosen to reign over Orion High School’s Homecoming festivities. They were crowned at the pep assembly on Thursday, September 26.

50 Years Ago

September 30, 1971

Scott Tuttle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tuttle of 1314 12th St. suffered a broken leg while playing football for the Orion high school freshman team on Monday night, Scott is convalescing at his home and he would welcome visits and telephone calls from his friends and school mates.

Don Slater who spent several days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Slater returned to Dixon Sunday where he is employed as a counselor at the Lutheran Home for Disturbed Children for boys from 10 to 12 years of age.

Mrs. Dorothy Stockton, owner of the Orion Flower Shop is spending her first vacation in 10 years, with her sister in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

100 Years Ago

September 29, 1921

The last week has seen much corn shelling under way in the vicinity of Orion. This is a rare sight here, as the majority of the corn has been fed the last few years

Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Rehn and family and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Rehn left Saturday morning by auto, for Essex, Iowa to attend the golden wedding anniversary of their aunt and uncle Mr. and Mrs. John Helgeson, on Monday.

An engineer from the state waterway commission, of Chicago, was in Orion Tuesday, making an inspection of the proposed new country club dam. With some slight changes the work will go forward as planned.