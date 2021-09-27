Marriages & Dissolutions
Marriage Licenses
Bryan A.Lincoln of North Henderson IL to Marybeth Smith of New Windsor
Ricky L. Powell to Bethanee D.Taylor both of Milan
Andrew C. Larson to Melissa L.Swift both of Colona
Shawn M. Jacobs to Taylor R. Asmussen both of Davenort, IA
Duncan W. Eichelberger to Hannah K. Johnson both of Muscatine, IA
Gage W. McDorman to Camarie D. Mueller both of Geneseo
Lance J. Minnaert to Brandi Y. Minnaert both of Geneseo
James F. Jones to Priscilla A. Parsons both of Andover
Richard E. Jennings to Brooke N. Bailey both of Geneseo
Christopher S. Butts to Halie Marie Vancil both of San Diego CA
Austin L. Frank to Katelyn M. Mundt both of Geneseo
Christopher L. Gillespie to Carrie R. Luciani both of Kewanee
Ronnie L. Tucker to Bethann M. Jump, both of LeClaire,IA
Philip M Schwigen to Gena D. Ingle both of Kewanee
Divorces
Amanda Jo Burkead from Zachard Daniel Burkead
James Smith from Rene Smith