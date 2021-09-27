Property Transfers
Beth Welbers
- Paula Hamerlinck and Brian Bagby to Aaron and Melanie Vosberg
- Lot # 32 Oak View Estates 1st Addition Coal Valley, IL $390,000
-
- Kirsten Ida Johnson to Clifford McDonald
- 213 SE 1st Ave Galva $5500
-
- Connie McGowen to Nathan Ash
- Lot 5 and East 14 ½ feet of Lot 6 in subdivision of Lot 2 of Block 1 of William T. Allens addition, Geneseo and North half of vacated alley lying to the south of and adjacent to. $190,000
-
- Amery Rentals LLC – Erie to Todd Cassens and Charity VanDamme.
- 312 W. Main Hooppole IL $41,000
-
- Ronald D. Barnes to Thomas and Amber Decker
- 104 N. 1st St. Colona $140,000
-
- Gregory Rylander and Pamela Rylander to Marco and Heidi Guetierrez
- 809 NW 5th Galva $38,000
-
- Dennis Kyser II and Catherine Kyser to Marion Calmer
- 3902 E. 390th St Alpha $450,000
-
- Dylan Thompson to Jeffrey Nimrick
- 517 W. 6th St. Kewanee $15,000
-
- Levi and Calli West Allen to Adam Freehill
- 125 Sherwood Dr. Geneseo $295,000
-
- Gary and Joye Baze to Tyco Heald
- 401 E. Division St. Kewanee $184,000
-
- Carol Titlow to Keith Endress
- 139 W. Garfield St. Kewanee $85,000
-
- Shelli Sauer to Luis Rosales-Coronel
- 513 William St. Kewanee $115,500
-
- Ina Kuster to JS & KC Inc.
- 115 East Street S. Kewanee 25,000
-
- Jon Gochee and Clinton Zimmerman to Kevin Weaver
- Lot # 9 Coal Valley $100,000
-
- Robert W. Emmett to Jeremiah and Reagan Krause
- Lot 1 of Anderson subdivision #4 subdivision located N 52.5 acres of SW Quarter if Section 20 Township 17 N. Range 1 E of the 4th Prime Meridian, Henry County $30,000
-
- Barry Hemphilll to Colton Drish
- Lots 3 & 4 in Block 12 ub Green River Heights Addition in City of Green River. $22,000
-
- Stephen and Charlene Thor to Brandon Sajovec and Alexis Zurcher
- 1476 N. 1500th Ave. Orion $225,000
-
- Andrew and Elizabeth Round to Darlene Berges
- 115 Orange St. Geneseo $115,000
-
- James E. and Tracy L. Murray to Herbito Gonzales and Miriam Christian
- 1520 N. East St. Kewanee $154,500
-
- Tracey and Victoria Rosebeck to Rock M. and Shawna Pollock
- 348 Garfield St. Kewanee $40,000
-
- Justine Gibson to Jose Morales and Maria Morado-Alfaro
- 1022 Terry Ave. Kewanee $147,000
-
- True Properties LLC to BDR Property LLC
- 603 N. Prospect Cambridge and 509 10th Ave. Orion $1,500,000
-
- Ashley Brose to Andrew Draminiski
- 1000 E.Prospoect Kewanee $92,000
-
- Jeremy and Michelle Burge to Amber and Tanner Fox
- 1011 14th Ave B Orion $238,000
-
- James L. and Caol Cook to Ashley Brose
- 1212 and 1214 Pine St. Kewanee $95,000
-
- Clarissa Bresino, Adrian Macias, Araceli DeLeon to Adrian Macias
- 627 Washington St. Kewanee $6,000
-
- Lance Longville to Jose Antonio Riveria and Karolyne Joan Riveria
- 329 Beach Ave Kewanee $20,000
-
- Autumn Zakula to Danielle Hasselroth and Colin Hasselroth
- 100 S. Second Cambridge $162,000
-
- Daryl Nelson to James DeSutter and Kimberly DeSutter
- Vacant farm land W ½ of Northeast Quarter of Section 26 Township 14, North Range 2 east of 4th Prim Meridian, Henry County Except the north 712 feet thereof. North 712 feet of West ½ of NW Quarter of said section 26 Township 14 N Range 2 East of 4th Prime Meridian in Henry County. Except a tract of land beginning at an iron rod at NW corner of NW Quarter of said section 26N 88 degrees 33 minutes 30 seconds East along the North line of NW Quarter oof said section 26 distance of 493.88 feet to a point 25 feet north or an iron rod thence Soouth 00 degrees 39 minutes 25 seconds East 441 feet to an iron rod South 88 degrees 33 minutes 25 seconds West along west line $700,000
-
- Deake Schneider and Kelly Jewell to Joshua Hoover and Sarah Hoover
- 847 Briargate Colona $187,000
-
- Robert Rogers and Kari Rogers to Christina Reiner
- 1206 6th St. Orion $103,000
-
- E&E Estates LLC to Cole Ebenroth
- Lot # 4 in block 4 in Sunny Hills Estates 3rd Addition. Part of North half of section 7 Township 16 North Range 1 East of 4th Prime Meridian $170,000
-
- Jeffrey and Danielle Little to Cody Hamilton
- 120 North West St Cambridge $138,000
-
- Kyle Cuypers and Brittany Cuypers to Savannah Troester
- 214 Wilshire Dr Colona $178,000
-
- Michael Maher to Stepahnie Midgley and Cammie Ruhl
- 113 Hillcrest Dr. Geneseo $230,000