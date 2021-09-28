County Board approves $3 million in needed repairs - Votes to remain at 20 members

The Henry County Board met Thursday September 23. Members Angie Frank, Bill Preston and Malissa Sandberg were absent.

The Board had Klingler and Associates available by phone to respond to any questions the Board had regarding the HVAC design that was distributed to them. The existing system is a mishmash of different systems that include a boiler from the 1950's that loses 3000 gallons of water daily. The air conditioning system uses an outmoded refrigerant, and any repairs are therefore more expensive. The systems between the jail and the courthouse do not interface.

The proposed HVAC plan will have each room able to be controlled individually, with a master control that prevents setting any room outside of certain parameters. A natural gas generator that would control the jail and essential services in the courthouse, during an outage is also included. The improvements will start in the spring with the full transition either in April or September, as those months would be easiest to live without temperature control for the period of the changeover. The Board approved having the HVAC design sent out for bids 17 - 0.

The replacement of the PLC system that controls all the Jail's systems was voted on as well. The PLC system is the programmable hardware and software that governs the doors, locks, cameras, heating and cooling, and any other programmable system in the building. The existing system is seriously outmoded, and the County has been limping along since 2017 with used parts taken from a system another jail was no longer using.

The Board approved a bid from sole bidder Tri- City Electric for $894,660, which came well under the $1.2 million original estimate. The project will be paid for under the public safety tax. Sheriff Loncka intends to have the new system inspected regularly so that total failure doesn't occur like it did when the old PLC failed, leaving cell doors unlocked.

The Board was asked to vote on the findings of the Ad Hoc Reapportionment Committee. The Committee advocated the reduction of the Board to 16 members from 20, and one change in the districts in order to keep school districts aligned. Alba Township will be drawn into District 2 and Cornwall Township to District 1.

The Board voted to retain the number of representatives on the Board at 20 by a margin of 14 - 3, with Kathy Nelson, Mark Burton, and Kippy Breeden all in favor of the reduced number. Lynn Sutton expressed concern that a smaller board would reduce the diversity of the Board. Kathy Nelson pointed out from the participation in the Town Hall meetings leading up to the decision, that there was minimal input from the public. "Voters need to be engaged." she observed.

Board members also voted to keep the existing pay scale, although it can be changed at a later date. The current Board members will continue to receive $60 for a full Board meeting and $40 for committee meetings, along with mileage to and from the courthouse.

In other business,

The Board approved the purchase of a tractor for mowing in the amount of $24,150

.Replacing the walk in freezer in the jail for $25,900

Hotel- Motel taxes from the communities that previously funded the Henry County Tourism Board will be maintained in the event a replacement program is created.

Chairman Breeden pointed out to the Board at the end of the meeting, that in the two and a half hours they had met, more than $3 million had been spent on infrastructure.