Henry Country Gridiron Grill Masters share secrets

In keeping with the spirit of High School rivalries across the county, the Republic has taken the trash talk from the gridiron to the grill.

The IHSA's Pork and Pigskin competition for the best concession pork chop sandwich has sparked at least five Henry County Schools to throw down the oven mitt and challenge other schools within both the Three Rivers Conference and the Lincoln Trail Conference to a cook off.

Cambridge, Annawan-Wethersfield, Kewanee, Orion, and ROWVA all have registered to participate in the IHSA competition. Other local rival schools competing in the contest include Erie-Prophetstown, Sherrard, Hall, St. Bede, Mon-Rose, Fulton, Stark County and Mercer County.

Voting for the best pork chop sandwich begins October 4, and concludes October 8. The IHSA will then narrow it down to the top 16 vote getters, and do a tasting tour, visiting all finalist schools. Awarding the coveted Golden Spatula and $500 to the concession organization will take place November 27 at the IHSA State Finals in DeKalb.

Fans are encouraged to continue to share their favorite chops on social media with #PorkandPigskins for the duration of the contest. Votes can be made at the IHSA website.

Cambridge man for all season(ings)s, Tom Akers, wants potential voters to know that his chops feel the love. "We begin with only the finest pork chops from the highest quality pigs available in Henry County. They are then marinated on one side only for no less than four hours, ideally overnight, using only the Custom Seasoning from the Henry County Farm Bureau. "Then and only then, are they grilled to delicious perfection by the junior class parents, who are trained grill masters. Next the sizzling, mouth watering chops are then put to rest in the choicest buns purchased from a secret location and then slid gently, oh so gently, into wrappers, inspected individually by the junior class moms and if, if they pass inspection, are then sold to the public."

ROWVA Chop chef, Rodney Main, prefers to hold his secrets close to the vest, "Fresh loins are purchased from Tyson, sliced and slow cooked."

Orion's Denny Cooper, also seemed reluctant to give up the secrets. "We buy the meat at Highland Packing in Colona. The owner was Roger Woodley, who helped found the Orion Athletic Booster Club." His secret? "Never wipe off the grill rack. You would just be wiping off the grease that gives the pork chops their flavor. "

Three Rivers Competition, St. Bede from Peru was happy to share their unique methodology. Dave Montez, supervising Chop Master stated the loins were purchased from a local supermarket, sliced, tenderized and marinated in apple cider with onion and green peppers.

Kewanee: It must be the spice in Kewanee, because the grill masters say every volunteer brings in their own technique. Head cook Joe Cervantes, who is also the school's resource officer, wouldn't reveal the rub used, except to say "It's just a local seasoning formula." Cervantes, who has done it for 11 years and for his own student-athletes before that, said his technique is tried and true: "I'm a constant flipper, toucher and lifter. It just feels right when it's done." Others adhere to the one-flip method, but all of them come away juicy and with Boilermakers' fans ordering more. On a good night in Kewanee, once known as the Hog Capitol of the World, fans can go through 300 chops and patties, the sale of which benefits various school groups who volunteer at the concession stand.

Mike Helenthal contributed to this story.