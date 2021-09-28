News Briefs

staff writer

Geneseo Moose Chicken Dinner

The Geneseo Moose Lodge 1025 S. State St. Geneseo will be serving an OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Chicaken Dinner from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday October 2nd. Included wiht the fried chicken will be mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, and dinner roll. Four piece (Leg, thigh, breast and leg) $15.00, and Two piece dark (leg, thigh) or tow piece light (breast, wing) $12.00. Carry out will be available. Phone orders accepted night of event at 309-944-2025. Women of the Moose will also be having a bake sale so you can have dinner and dessert.

Bishop Hill Bountiful Bargains

The shops, restaurants, and museums of Bishop Hill will be participating in a Bargain Harvest Weekend on October 1-3. A variety of discounts and sale offers can be found at participating businesses and restaurants during normal business hours. After a day of shopping, stop by the Filling Station on Friday, or the Colony Inn on any night for a tasty dinner. Visitors who collect signatures from 6 shops or musuems will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket at the Colony Store. The drawing will be Sunday at 3:30 and you don’t have to be present to win.

Visitors are invited to participate in the activities found around town. The Bishop Hill State Museum will have a Paint Brush Toss. The Vasa National Archive will have a craft station available.

IDOT closes Rt 84 in Colona October 4

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces today that Illinois 84 in Colona will be closed at the BNSF Railway crossing from Monday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The crossing is located between Poppy Garden Road and US 6. The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Poppy Garden Road, Green River Road and US 6.

Richmond Hill Players present "Clue: On Stage"

Richmond Hill Players brings a classic board game to life with Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin and Jonathon Lynn. The show will be presented October 7-17 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, October 8, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with the doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at www.rhplayers.com.