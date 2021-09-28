Scarecrow Row returns to Geneseo

Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning again this year. The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber expects up to 200 scarecrows in City Park.

David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery and Chamber member who heads up the Scarecrow Row Committee, said the Chamber is expecting up to 200 scarecrows in City Park…”This growing event will be a spectacular way in which Geneseo can start the fall season of holidays while giving our children an experience full of memories.”

Families, organizations, clubs and businesses can begin planning for the Halloween scarecrow they may wish to build. Free frames on which the scarecrows can be built are available at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.

A new feature this year is the manner in which children can trick-or-treat on “Bootiful Saturday,” Oct. 30.

Smith explained that again this year candy will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon in City Park…”But this year that candy will not be pre-packaged. Instead, the Chamber is asking that businesses and families who wish to distribute candy might do so along side the scarecrow that they create. A business, club, or family might bring their scarecrow to City Park by 10 a.m. on Oct. 30, and a representative of the group can be dressed for the occasion and stand next to their scarecrow and hand out candy as children walk in the park checking out all the creative figures. Thus, children will trick-or-treat through the City Park.”

At 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 30, Chamber of Commerce representatives will help children organize a “Mummer’s Parade” and everyone will parade the park in a giant celebration.

Smith said last year the organizers of Scarecrow Row were surprised by families who wanted to contribute to the candy that was pre-packaged and distributed…”Several families that have farms outside of the city wanted to be a part of this unique event as these families never see trick-or-treaters at their door. So, families, clubs and businesses all consider being in the City Park on Oct. 30 if they would like to be apart of this happy celebration. Adults can remember what it was like to dress up for Halloween and go door-to-door. Scarecrow Row is a way that individuals can again be part of that childhood merriment while remaining outside as we follow safe health practices.”

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct 30, “Bootiful Saturday,” the creative scarecrows will remain in City Park.

“Individuals and families from throughout the region are invited to come to Geneseo to see this spectacular holiday event called ‘Scarecrow Row’,” Smith said. “Beginning at 4 p.m., the scarecrows will be taken home by their owners and can be installed in their front yards for a special Halloween decoration for the next day – as Sunday is Halloween.”