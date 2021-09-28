What does the Atkinson Superintendent of Public Works do?

In looking to the future, members of the Atkinson Village Board will begin updating the job description for the position of Superintendent of Public Works.

At their recent meeting, the board discussed updating the job description for Bob Floming, current Atkinson Superintendent of Public Works, who plans to retire in 2022.

According to Shrhonda Delp, village clerk, Floming has been in the position for the last 11 years and some of the job responsibilities listed in the current job description no longer apply.

Board members received copies of the current job description and will begin working on updates at future meetings.

The board also heard a request from Jerry Enyeart, asking that the speed limit be decreased from 45 MPH to 35 MPH by his residence on U.S. Route 6 as he reported that vehicles are speeding in the area. Enyeart was told the village has no control over the speed limit on U.S. Route 6 as it is governed by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the complaint had been reported to IDOT.

In other business, the board:

-Approved leasing the 500-gallon gas barrel from Gold Star FS.

-Set trick or treat hours in the village form 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.