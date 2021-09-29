Cambridge village commits funds for installation of fiber

Claudia Loucks

The Village of Cambridge has approved supporting the expansion of Fiber in Cambridge.

At their recent meeting, (Sept. 27) the board approved a commitment of $60,000 from the village to assist Geneseo Communications to install Fiber to all properties within the village. Henry County must also agree to contribute $600,000 in funding before the $1.5 to $2 million project will begin.

Village administrator Steve Brown said, “This is the beginning of a process to have a coordinated effort with the County and Geneseo Communications to expand Fiber throughout the community.”

The board also approved a TIF agreement with Lyndar Innovations LLC, which will provide a $25,000 loan from the village to assist in the completion of the estimated $117,000 project to renovate the building on West Exchange St., which previously housed the former Cambridge Chronicle newspaper.

Plans are to open a breakfast diner in the building when the renovation is complete.

In other business, the board approved purchasing an abandoned parcel of property on Second St. for approximately $6,660 which is estimated to what is owned in back taxes.

Administrator Brown said the village is seeking input on how best to demolish the structures located on the property.

Board members approved the Mental Health Alliance Event to be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, in College Square Park. The event will include games, testimonials, a petting zoo, a live band, food by the Cambridge FFA and the launching of “Everett the Incredible” play and book signing by local author Tom Akers.

The board also:

-Approved for Cambridge High School to hold the “Night for the Homeless” event from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, until the morning of Sunday, Oct. 10.

-Approved a $500 Improvement grant application from the Hair Barn

-Set Halloween Trick or Treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.