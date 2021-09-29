Geneseo Police and Hospital team up to raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Police Department (GPD) is selling pink tumblers to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness and has teamed up with the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation in their efforts.

For the last three years, during the month of October, the GPD has sold different items to raise awareness and to raise funds for the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation to benefit the Women’s Health Services by the hospital’s imaging department.

This year, the GPD will begin selling the pink stainless steel tumblers at the GPE booth at Geneseo’s State Street Market, in downtown Geneseo, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (tomorrow) Saturday, Oct. 2. The tumblers are $25 each.

The Police Department and the Foundation credited Lee Calabria of Krios Engraving for donating his services in engraving the tumblers.

After State Street Market hours, and while supplies last, the tumblers will be available to purchase at the Geneseo Police Department or at the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation offices.

Masks with the pink patch logo also are available at the GPD. For more information to donate, call the Department at 309-944-5141.