Galva Homecoming Royalty

Carol Townsend

Taylor Burke was crowned Galva High School 2021 Homecoming Queen and Josh Dunn was crowned King at the Coronation held Tuesday night at the football field. The pep rally and bonfire followed.

Burke is the daughter of Jeff and Laura Burke of rural Galva and Dunn is the son of Shannon Watkins and Josh Dunn both of Galva.

The freshman attendants were Lily Wigant and Cameron O’Brien; sophmore attendants, Jennaca Serres and Jared O’Brien; junior attendants, Alexis Spivey and Jaxson Meier; and senior attendants, Jenna Suddeth, Savannah Platt., David Mock, Cayden Morse, and Blaize Ballard.

The homecoming parade was Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and the game Saturday at noon in Galva against West Central.

The homecoming dance was held Saturday night at Galva High School at 8 p.m.