Geneseo Council approves the sound of music - Council begins preliminary budget work

The Geneseo Council met Tuesday September 26.

Besides preliminary budget work, the council discussed an aging outdoor music system in the downtown area. Downtown merchants have outdoor music with a pre-selected playlist that functions from City Hall to Park Street. It was put in place in 2015. The complaints from local merchants was that the volume is often inconsistent between speaker locations, often too loud or too quiet to be heard. Eric Rowland, Electrical Department director, stated that besides the aging system, part of the issues might be in the lighter weight gauge wiring used when originally installed.

Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan indicated that with an informal poll of downtown businesses, there was overall indifference to the feature. His own personal opinion was that it greatly enhanced the Christmas Walk to have seasonal music playing outside.

Mayor Johnson stated that in his opinion, the music was just another form of downtown beautification, like the flowerpots or hanging baskets. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp stated that it could be replaced through existing TIF funds, and the higher quality speakers were in stock. The council voted to replace the system not to exceed $30,000 with an abstention from Councilman Craig Arnold.

In other business:

The Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City and the School District regarding the use of Stone Hill Field, the baseball diamond at Richmond Hills Park.

Extensive discussion was given to the preliminary budget, with greater attention to accounts that had been recently broken out of the General Fund, in order that expenses could be more precisely tracked in the coming year. Utilities will be tracked for profitability. Mayor Sean Johnson observed "We will be looking at utilities like the businesses they are."

$441,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds are expected to be used for an extensive rebuilding project from State Street in the downtown area to near the high school. Funds from the Safe Sidewalks program can be implemented in this project as well.