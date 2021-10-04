Property Transfers
compiled by Beth Welbers
- Hunter Price to Phillip and Hanna Estes - 1 Willow Court Andover $115,000
- Terry and Kelli Patton to Jose Pigueroa and Rosa Aguirre - 206 Causemaker Kewanee $174,000
- Dawn Lewis, Darin Dralle, Darsa Coughlin, and Dane Draelle to William and Ruth Klotz - Lot 4 of Gernants Subdivision Part of Lot 4 of outlot 1 of JT Pierces Addition to City of Geneseo $110,000
- Bishop Hill Arts Council to Nancy Sutton and Valerie Currier - 207 N. Bishop Hill St. Bishop Hill $50,000
- Benjamin and Brittany Segobiano to Adam Fluck - 316 E. South St. Geneseo $234,000
- Mark Funk to Gabriela Solano-Cazares - 443 S. Grove Kewanee $58,000
- Donovan and Bessie Anderson to Mark and Debra Blackert - 102 Circle Dr. Cambridge, $192,000
- Dennis and Rebecca VanDuyne to Daniel and Christine Meiresonne 1416 6th Orion $259,000
- Brad and Kelly Schaeffer to Jeffrey and Danielle Little - 102 N. Pleasant Cambridge $210,000
- Jeffrey and Jessie Bergen to Cady Tyron - A tract of land in part of the NW quarter (NW 1/4) of section 25 Township 14 N. Range 2 East of the 4th PM $228,000
- Bryan and Kimberly Campbell to William Fischer - Lot 4 Glenwood Acres, a subdivision Part of NW Quarter Section 20 Township 17 N. Range 1 E of 4th PM Tract of Plat Survey Coal Valley $70,000
- Robert Floming to Gregory and Jill DeKeyser - 307 S. Chestnut St. Kewanee $127,500
- Cheryl Rohrig to Juan Manuel Cepeda - 608 Willow St. Kewanee $53,000
- Joey and Autumn Janey to Jennifer Giesenhager and Justin Janey - 507 5th Ave. Kewanee $185,000
- Robert and Patricia Bailler to Keith and Sharon Johnston - 840 Sunset Dr. Kewanee $153,000
- Sharon and Dalke Bess to James Bess and Michael Jones - 1025 May St. Kewanee $120,000
- Machala Ulrick to John Swierz and Kim Moffit - 325 E. Ogden Geneseo $95,000
- Dennis and Catherine Kyser to Brian Gordon - 5339 E 190th St. New Windsor $68,000
- Randall and Rebecca Hugh to Jeff and Mary Yungen - 114 N. Spring St. Geneseo $124,500
- Teresa DeBauchere, Karen Redmon, Christine Smith to Rodney and Paula Janson - 107 E. Court Cambridge $85,000
- David DeCrane to Kimberly Wigant - 1 Pine Ridge Lane Geneseo $87,000