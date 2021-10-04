Property Transfers

compiled by Beth Welbers
Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.
  • Hunter Price to Phillip and Hanna Estes  - 1 Willow Court Andover  $115,000
  • Terry and Kelli Patton to Jose Pigueroa and Rosa Aguirre - 206 Causemaker Kewanee    $174,000
  • Dawn Lewis, Darin Dralle, Darsa Coughlin, and Dane Draelle to William and Ruth Klotz - Lot 4 of Gernants Subdivision Part of Lot 4 of outlot 1 of JT Pierces Addition to City of Geneseo   $110,000
  • Bishop Hill Arts Council to Nancy Sutton and Valerie Currier - 207 N. Bishop Hill St. Bishop Hill    $50,000
  • Benjamin and Brittany Segobiano to Adam Fluck - 316 E. South St. Geneseo   $234,000
  • Mark Funk  to Gabriela Solano-Cazares - 443 S. Grove Kewanee  $58,000
  • Donovan and Bessie Anderson to Mark and Debra Blackert - 102 Circle Dr.  Cambridge,  $192,000
  • Dennis and Rebecca VanDuyne to Daniel and Christine Meiresonne 1416 6th Orion  $259,000
  • Brad and Kelly Schaeffer to Jeffrey and Danielle Little - 102 N. Pleasant Cambridge  $210,000
  • Jeffrey and Jessie Bergen to Cady Tyron - A tract of land in part of the NW quarter (NW 1/4) of section 25 Township 14 N. Range 2 East of the 4th PM  $228,000
  • Bryan and Kimberly Campbell to William Fischer - Lot 4 Glenwood Acres, a subdivision Part of NW Quarter Section 20 Township 17 N. Range 1 E of 4th PM Tract of Plat Survey Coal Valley    $70,000
  • Robert Floming to Gregory and Jill DeKeyser - 307 S. Chestnut St. Kewanee  $127,500
  • Cheryl Rohrig to Juan Manuel Cepeda - 608 Willow St.  Kewanee   $53,000
  • Joey and Autumn Janey to Jennifer Giesenhager and Justin Janey - 507 5th Ave.  Kewanee  $185,000
  • Robert and Patricia Bailler to Keith and Sharon Johnston - 840 Sunset Dr. Kewanee  $153,000
  • Sharon and Dalke Bess to James Bess and Michael Jones - 1025 May St.   Kewanee  $120,000
  • Machala Ulrick to John Swierz and Kim Moffit - 325 E. Ogden Geneseo  $95,000
  • Dennis and Catherine Kyser to Brian Gordon - 5339 E 190th St.  New Windsor  $68,000
  • Randall and Rebecca Hugh to Jeff and Mary Yungen - 114 N. Spring St.  Geneseo  $124,500
  • Teresa DeBauchere, Karen Redmon, Christine Smith to Rodney and Paula Janson - 107 E. Court Cambridge  $85,000
  • David DeCrane to Kimberly Wigant - 1 Pine Ridge Lane Geneseo  $87,000