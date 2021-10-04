State Street Market brings crowds to Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Similar to last year, the State Street Market in downtown Geneseo was the place to be last Saturday, as crowds of people of all ages, filled downtown State Street to browse and shop.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, was planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and included shopping, food, live music, libations and more.

More than 60 vendors and mobile boutiques were set up on State and 1st Streets in the downtown area, featuring vintage, handmade and handpicked goods in addition to décor, and clothing for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons,

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said State Street Market in Geneseo has been building a reputation as a regional fall shopping destination….”But State Street Market is more than that,” he added. “The atmosphere, curated vendors, the smells of delicious food trucks and Geneseo’s brick and mortar stores all contribute to the success of the event.”

Sullivan said 2021 marks the sixth year of State Street Market in Geneseo and this year’s event featured over 60 curated vendors, with event organizers estimating attendance at 5,500 people.

“The State Street Market planning committee is simply outstanding,” Sullivan continued. “Their vision for a successful market event, combined with the Geneseo Chamber’s operational resources and know-how has created a proven annual economic boost for all Geneseo businesses. Several vendors and downtown brick and mortar stores reported their best sales days ever.”

Sullivan also reported that several lines of people waiting to enter downtown Geneseo stores were observed by the Geneseo Chamber during State Street Market.