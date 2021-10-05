Cambridge Community Heart and Soul public launch

staff writer

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—This past August Community Heart & Soul announced the Village of Cambridge as the first recipient of this national $10,000 Seed Grant. This grant and program provide the potential to transform the community through Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections.

Saturday, October 9th the group will make its public launch in conjunction with Cambridge United Methodist Church’s 31st annual Fall Review. From 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Cambridge Community Heart & Soul volunteers will be at the entrance of Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N. East Street, to hear first-hand from residents why they love where they live and their hopes for the future of the area. This will be the first of many story-gathering exercises in the community.

“I am really excited to see what the Community Heart & Soul program can do for Cambridge. I know from talking to residents that the desire to rejuvenate and grow our town is strong and many are willing to be a part of it. To help Cambridge grow to fit all of the needs of the community is something that we will all be proud of”, says village administrator Steve Brown.

Over the course of the project, which is expected to take eighteen months to complete, the group will attempt to reach every resident in the Cambridge community to gather their stories. In these stories, it is anticipated common themes of what residents love most about the area and their hopes for the future are expected to emerge. These themes will then become the foundation for decision making and be used to create a long-term vision for the future of the community.

Mike Wignall, the project coordinator says, “volunteering for the Cambridge Community Heart & Soul project is one of the best decisions I’ve made. We are making a difference in Cambridge, Illinois and the changes will come from community residents, all of them!”

Interested parties are encouraged to follow the Cambridge Community Heart & Soul pages on Facebook and Instagram for more information on the project, how to join the effort, and future activities and events.

For more information about the Community Heart & Soul Seed Grant visit: https://www.communityheartandsoul.org/ For interview please contact Mike Wignall, Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Project Coordinator: Phone: (309) 368-9309 Email: mikewignall64@gmail.com

Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Project Goals:

Strengthen our civic & nonprofit organizations and provide them with the tools they need to partner with the village & each other and get more involved with village activities.

Enhance the planning & coordination of village-wide activities and improve the communication channels used to promote projects and events throughout the village.

Promote more youth engagement and create more ways for them to get involved in civic life in the village.

Provide ways for residents to get to know each other and become a more welcoming place where people want to get involved.

Develop better outdoor recreation spaces that could be used by all village residents.

Focus on downtown development, including attractions and shopping, to make the village resilient and vibrant.