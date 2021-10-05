Float Face-Off for Geneseo Homecoming

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School students took part in the annual Homecoming Float Face-Off held Sept. 29 at Richmond Hill Park large shelter.

Float Face-Off is a float-building competition between the high school classes, with students from all grade levels involved in the six hours to complete the floats.

According to junior class sponsors Kim Anderson and Kim Windisch, “It’s a float-building extravaganza. All GHS students are encouraged to attend because there are tasks for any interest, form designing, construction, painting, problem-solving and more.”

There was music and free food during the event and students could come for any amount of time.

“It’s a fun challenge to see plain hayracks transformed into creative floats in one evening,” Windisch said. “We, at GHS, especially appreciate the help of the City of Geneseo for allowing the school district to reserve the large shed for Homecoming Week to build and safely store the floats. City workers prep the building and help pull hayracks in to and out of the shed for us. Their help is much appreciated.”