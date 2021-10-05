Galva Property Pride for October

Carol Townsend

Roger Ingels received the October property pride award by the Galva:Ready to Grow committee. Ingels and his wife Nancy purchased the home at 104 Northwest Fourth Avenue 49 years ago. Nancy passed away March of 2021.

Ingels worked with his dad and brother in the LaFayette Nursery after his graduation from college until his retirement. He said the crews at the nursery planted the landscaping at his home.

Roger and Nancy had four children with one of them deceased and have 7 grandchildren and one step grandchild.